As the pandemic takes its toll on families and communities around the country, everyone is wondering how long this will last and how to make life decisions. How should people weigh the risks to themselves and others of going back to school, returning to work, and visiting family and friends? Should we place hope in a vaccine coming soon or are we better off getting used to life without one? What does the latest science suggest about when life might return to some semblance of normal, and what should we expect of our political leaders in this pandemic going forward? Join Dr. Ashish Jha, faculty director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, and Globe editorial page editor Bina Venkataraman for a conversation about these questions.
The Globe does not tolerate hate speech or incendiary language in our virtual events. In the event of any violation, we reserve the right to remove you from the event and take legal action against you, including but not limited to reporting your behavior to the authorities.
By providing us with your email address as part of your registration to any Boston Globe or Boston.com event, you will also be added to our select newsletter lists. You may opt out of these lists at any time by clicking the unsubscribe links provided in the newsletters. View our privacy policy. Your participation in any event is subject to our Terms of Service.